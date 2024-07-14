CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 15,558 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the previous session’s volume of 36,306 shares.The stock last traded at $264.77 and had previously closed at $262.30.

Separately, StockNews.com cut CorVel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th.

CorVel Trading Up 1.7 %

The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.62 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $254.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $245.88.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $207.23 million for the quarter.

In related news, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.00, for a total value of $554,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 266,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,843,768. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Corstar Holdings Inc sold 10,649 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.36, for a total transaction of $2,783,222.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,333,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,655,294,026.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.00, for a total value of $554,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 266,584 shares in the company, valued at $73,843,768. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,849 shares of company stock worth $4,357,751. Company insiders own 47.57% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in CorVel by 98.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in CorVel by 474.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in CorVel by 815.0% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 366 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in CorVel in the fourth quarter valued at about $189,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CorVel by 20.4% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 51.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

