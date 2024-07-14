Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 2.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $40.67 and last traded at $41.06. Approximately 427,922 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 9,183,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.12.

Several analysts have commented on PINS shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Pinterest in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.04.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 196.63, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.97.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $739.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.96 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 5.93%. As a group, research analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pinterest news, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 30,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total value of $1,343,826.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 362,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,102,040.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Pinterest news, CAO Andrea Acosta sold 3,845 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $168,795.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 189,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,317,733. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 30,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total transaction of $1,343,826.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 362,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,102,040.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,184 shares of company stock valued at $2,255,783 in the last three months. 7.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital CS Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $592,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 157.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 458,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,202,000 after purchasing an additional 34,683 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 86.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 34,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 16,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.



Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

