Zenvia Inc. (NASDAQ:ZENV) Short Interest Down 27.4% in June

Zenvia Inc. (NASDAQ:ZENV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,400 shares, a decline of 27.4% from the June 15th total of 57,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Zenvia stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zenvia Inc. (NASDAQ:ZENV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. 49.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zenvia Trading Down 6.6 %

ZENV opened at $2.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $95.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.15. Zenvia has a fifty-two week low of $0.66 and a fifty-two week high of $3.88.

Zenvia Company Profile

Zenvia ( NASDAQ:ZENV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $43.81 million for the quarter. Zenvia had a negative return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 7.56%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zenvia will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Zenvia Inc provides customer experience communications platform which empowers businesses to create unique journeys for their end-customers along their life cycle across range of B2C verticals. Zenvia Inc is based in S?O PAULO.

