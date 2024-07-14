Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB) Short Interest Update

Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,600 shares, an increase of 39.6% from the June 15th total of 25,500 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Xcel Brands Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:XELB opened at $0.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.42. Xcel Brands has a 12 month low of $0.58 and a 12 month high of $2.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.68 and its 200 day moving average is $0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.
Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The textile maker reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 million. Xcel Brands had a negative net margin of 156.27% and a negative return on equity of 21.92%. Research analysts predict that Xcel Brands will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xcel Brands in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
Xcel Brands Company Profile
Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston brand, the C Wonder, the TowerHill by Christie Brinkley brand (the CB brand), and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.
