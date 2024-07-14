Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB) Short Interest Update

Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,600 shares, an increase of 39.6% from the June 15th total of 25,500 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Xcel Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:XELB opened at $0.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.42. Xcel Brands has a 12 month low of $0.58 and a 12 month high of $2.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.68 and its 200 day moving average is $0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The textile maker reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 million. Xcel Brands had a negative net margin of 156.27% and a negative return on equity of 21.92%. Research analysts predict that Xcel Brands will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xcel Brands

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in Xcel Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Xcel Brands by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 606,858 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 145,833 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in Xcel Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $600,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in Xcel Brands by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,242,593 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 550,453 shares in the last quarter. 18.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xcel Brands in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Xcel Brands Company Profile

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston brand, the C Wonder, the TowerHill by Christie Brinkley brand (the CB brand), and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.

Recommended Stories

