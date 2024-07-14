Short Interest in Zoomcar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCAR) Drops By 22.9%

Zoomcar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCAR – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 480,500 shares, a drop of 22.9% from the June 15th total of 623,100 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 8,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Zoomcar Price Performance

Shares of ZCAR stock opened at $0.16 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.19. Zoomcar has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $14.75.

Institutional Trading of Zoomcar

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Zoomcar stock. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Zoomcar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCAR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned 0.93% of Zoomcar at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zoomcar

Zoomcar Holdings, Inc operates a marketplace for car sharing in India, Indonesia, and Egypt. It connects hosts with guests, who choose from a selection of cars for use at affordable prices, promoting smart transportation solutions. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Bronxville, New York.

