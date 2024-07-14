The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) Short Interest Update

The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 140,800 shares, an increase of 27.0% from the June 15th total of 110,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On York Water

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in York Water by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 107,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,133,000 after buying an additional 19,827 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in York Water by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 815,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,570,000 after buying an additional 11,828 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co acquired a new stake in York Water in the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in York Water by 17,525.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in York Water in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. 49.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

York Water Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:YORW opened at $39.49 on Friday. York Water has a 12 month low of $33.32 and a 12 month high of $43.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.33. The firm has a market cap of $566.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 0.63.

York Water Dividend Announcement

York Water ( NASDAQ:YORW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. York Water had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $17.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that York Water will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.2108 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. York Water’s payout ratio is currently 49.41%.

About York Water

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It owns and operates three wastewater collection systems; ten wastewater collection and treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. The company also operates a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns satellite groundwater systems in York, Adams, and Lancaster Counties, as well as two impounding dams on primary system located in York and Springfield Townships.

