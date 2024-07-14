Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO) Short Interest Down 18.1% in June

Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a drop of 18.1% from the June 15th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Xenetic Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of XBIO opened at $4.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 2.28. Xenetic Biosciences has a 1-year low of $2.87 and a 1-year high of $5.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.92.

Get Xenetic Biosciences alerts:

Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.65 million. Xenetic Biosciences had a negative net margin of 182.99% and a negative return on equity of 43.40%. On average, equities analysts expect that Xenetic Biosciences will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Xenetic Biosciences

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The Company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient’s malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Xenetic Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenetic Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.