Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 (NASDAQ:ZIONL) Short Interest Up 33.3% in June

Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 (NASDAQ:ZIONL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the June 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZIONL opened at $25.80 on Friday. Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 has a 52-week low of $24.16 and a 52-week high of $26.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.55.

Get Zions Bancorporation N.A. - 6.9 alerts:

Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 1st were given a $0.6189 dividend. This is a boost from Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation N.A. - 6.9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation N.A. - 6.9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.