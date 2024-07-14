iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a growth of 30.4% from the June 15th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 93,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Exponential Technologies ETF
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 421,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,212,000 after buying an additional 19,349 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 324.3% in the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 6,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 4,836 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $554,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 162,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,280,000 after purchasing an additional 9,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Stock Performance
XT stock opened at $61.12 on Friday. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 1 year low of $48.10 and a 1 year high of $61.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.56.
iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Announces Dividend
iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Company Profile
The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.
