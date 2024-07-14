Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.25.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CIEN. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Ciena from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Ciena from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Ciena from $52.50 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut Ciena from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th.

In related news, SVP Joseph Cumello sold 3,156 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.74, for a total transaction of $144,355.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,340,561.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, SVP Jason Phipps sold 2,712 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total transaction of $130,962.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 96,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,635,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Joseph Cumello sold 3,156 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.74, for a total value of $144,355.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,340,561.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,654 shares of company stock worth $929,794. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIEN. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in Ciena in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ciena during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Ciena during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Ciena by 339.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,213 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ciena in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CIEN opened at $48.76 on Friday. Ciena has a 12 month low of $39.94 and a 12 month high of $63.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 46.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.95.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.12. Ciena had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 3.71%. The firm had revenue of $910.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Ciena’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ciena will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

