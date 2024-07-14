Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $97.13.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CVNA shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Carvana in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Carvana from $65.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Carvana in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Carvana from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Get Carvana alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Carvana

Carvana Price Performance

CVNA stock opened at $136.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.64. The stock has a market cap of $27.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.75 and a beta of 3.37. Carvana has a 1 year low of $25.09 and a 1 year high of $140.91.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Carvana will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Carvana

In related news, COO Benjamin E. Huston sold 18,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total transaction of $2,071,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 213,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,572,968.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Benjamin E. Huston sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total transaction of $2,071,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 213,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,572,968.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.43, for a total value of $9,407,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,917,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $365,942,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,173,946 shares of company stock worth $246,635,306. Insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Carvana

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVNA. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carvana during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carvana in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Carvana in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Carvana by 127.9% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Carvana

(Get Free Report

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.