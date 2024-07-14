Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $267.65.

CB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Chubb from $260.00 to $259.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded Chubb from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $244.00 to $266.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com cut Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, William Blair cut Chubb from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th.

Get Chubb alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CB

Chubb Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:CB opened at $258.34 on Friday. Chubb has a twelve month low of $186.52 and a twelve month high of $275.41. The company has a market cap of $104.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $260.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.99.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.29 by $0.12. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 17.99%. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Chubb will post 20.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 34,707 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total value of $8,745,469.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 284,136 shares in the company, valued at $71,596,589.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chubb news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.98, for a total value of $626,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,648,059.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 34,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total value of $8,745,469.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 284,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,596,589.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,552 shares of company stock worth $12,149,985. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chubb

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Chubb by 3.7% during the first quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital grew its holdings in Chubb by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. grew its holdings in Chubb by 1.4% during the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 2,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Chubb by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.