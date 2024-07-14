Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.70.

A number of research firms recently commented on XHR. StockNews.com raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 30,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 34,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XHR opened at $14.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.18. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $10.90 and a 52 week high of $15.84. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.11 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $267.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.80 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 1.58%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 252.64%.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts with a focus on the top 25 lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 32 hotels and resorts comprising 9,511 rooms across 14 states.

