Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $253.55.

ALNY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

ALNY stock opened at $260.51 on Friday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $141.98 and a fifty-two week high of $263.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $181.10 and a 200-day moving average of $169.35. The company has a market capitalization of $32.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.20 and a beta of 0.37.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $494.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.40) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -3.92 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 8,301 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.99, for a total transaction of $1,917,447.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,534 shares in the company, valued at $18,602,548.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 8,301 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.99, for a total transaction of $1,917,447.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,534 shares in the company, valued at $18,602,548.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kevin Joseph Fitzgerald sold 1,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.99, for a total value of $276,726.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,275,669.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,450 shares of company stock worth $15,287,984 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,382 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

