CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $75.50.

A number of research firms recently commented on KMX. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on CarMax from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on CarMax from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on CarMax from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th.

In other news, CEO William D. Nash sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.62, for a total value of $9,554,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,465,600.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total value of $1,067,702.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $485,110.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO William D. Nash sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.62, for a total value of $9,554,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 181,683 shares in the company, valued at $14,465,600.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 136,587 shares of company stock worth $10,711,301. 1.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 153.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 1,081.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter.

CarMax stock opened at $80.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.69. CarMax has a fifty-two week low of $59.66 and a fifty-two week high of $88.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.97.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 21st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.16 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 1.55%. CarMax’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CarMax will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

