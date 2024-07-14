Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, ten have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $128.00.
A number of research firms have recently commented on TOL. StockNews.com upgraded Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Toll Brothers from $141.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Toll Brothers from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Toll Brothers from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Trading of Toll Brothers
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TOL. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 114.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 266 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 91.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Toll Brothers Stock Up 1.4 %
Toll Brothers stock opened at $123.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $120.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.51. Toll Brothers has a 1-year low of $68.08 and a 1-year high of $135.37.
Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by ($0.75). The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 15.07%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.85 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Toll Brothers will post 12.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 6.28%.
Toll Brothers Company Profile
Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.
