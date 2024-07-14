Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, ten have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $128.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TOL. StockNews.com upgraded Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Toll Brothers from $141.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Toll Brothers from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Toll Brothers from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

In other news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,806 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total transaction of $463,723.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,012,006.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Toll Brothers news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,806 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total value of $463,723.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,012,006.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Stephen F. East sold 1,500 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total transaction of $178,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,120,295.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 21,670 shares of company stock valued at $2,586,315 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TOL. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 114.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 266 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 91.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toll Brothers stock opened at $123.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $120.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.51. Toll Brothers has a 1-year low of $68.08 and a 1-year high of $135.37.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by ($0.75). The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 15.07%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.85 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Toll Brothers will post 12.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 6.28%.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

