Universal Technical Institute’s (UTI) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Northland Securities

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Northland Securities in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $18.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.56% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Universal Technical Institute currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.80.

Universal Technical Institute Stock Up 0.6 %

UTI opened at $16.43 on Friday. Universal Technical Institute has a twelve month low of $6.70 and a twelve month high of $17.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $883.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.64, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.26.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 2.97%. The business had revenue of $184.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.01 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Universal Technical Institute will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Universal Technical Institute

In related news, Director Loretta Lydia Sanchez sold 6,288 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total transaction of $95,703.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,696.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal Technical Institute

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UTI. Washington University bought a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the fourth quarter worth $35,886,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,375,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,872,000 after buying an additional 842,765 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,840,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,041,000 after buying an additional 63,445 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Universal Technical Institute by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 437,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,480,000 after buying an additional 11,286 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 341.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 334,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,329,000 after acquiring an additional 258,532 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

Universal Technical Institute Company Profile

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

See Also

