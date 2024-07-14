Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Price Target Raised to $173.00 at Scotiabank

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Scotiabank from $165.00 to $173.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector outperform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.96% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $176.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $156.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $171.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $160.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Valero Energy from $187.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.07.

NYSE:VLO opened at $147.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $155.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Valero Energy has a 1-year low of $112.67 and a 1-year high of $184.79.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $31.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.02 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 24.82%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy will post 15.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kimberly S. Greene sold 720 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total transaction of $113,846.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,105,209.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VLO. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy during the third quarter worth $274,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 43,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,178,000 after buying an additional 4,184 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Valero Energy by 32,357.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,439 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 8,413 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,638,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

