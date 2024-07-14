Scotiabank Cuts Veren (NYSE:VRN) Price Target to $15.00

Veren (NYSE:VRN – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Scotiabank from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 87.27% from the company’s previous close.

NYSE:VRN opened at $8.01 on Friday. Veren has a one year low of $6.03 and a one year high of $9.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of -100.11 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Veren (NYSE:VRN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. Veren had a negative net margin of 1.95% and a positive return on equity of 12.89%. The business had revenue of $821.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $779.78 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Veren will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Veren in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Veren in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Veren during the second quarter worth approximately $293,000. Institutional investors own 49.37% of the company’s stock.

Veren Inc explores, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on crude oil, tight oil, natural gas liquids, shale gas, and natural gas reserves. Its properties are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota.

