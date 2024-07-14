WEX (NYSE:WEX) PT Lowered to $210.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $246.00 to $210.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.67% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on WEX from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com cut WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of WEX from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of WEX from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of WEX in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.93.

WEX stock opened at $183.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.70. The stock has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 29.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. WEX has a fifty-two week low of $161.95 and a fifty-two week high of $244.04.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $652.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.52 million. WEX had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 30.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that WEX will post 13.95 EPS for the current year.

In other WEX news, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $97,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,470,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Sara Trickett sold 734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.43, for a total transaction of $154,455.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $97,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,470,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,371 shares of company stock valued at $905,802. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in WEX in the 4th quarter valued at $89,745,000. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of WEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,750,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in WEX by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,122,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $607,482,000 after purchasing an additional 179,813 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in WEX by 2,524.0% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 163,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,876,000 after buying an additional 157,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WEX by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,131,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $777,023,000 after acquiring an additional 83,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

