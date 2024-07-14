Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) PT Raised to $77.00

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $71.00 to $77.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 35.40% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on WGO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 13th. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Winnebago Industries from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Winnebago Industries from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Winnebago Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.67.

Winnebago Industries stock opened at $56.87 on Friday. Winnebago Industries has a 1 year low of $49.68 and a 1 year high of $75.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.91 and its 200-day moving average is $64.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 1.66.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The construction company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $786.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.26 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Winnebago Industries will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Winnebago Industries by 33,433.3% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in Winnebago Industries by 122.5% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,210 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

Further Reading

