NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after Scotiabank raised their price target on the stock from C$15.00 to C$16.00. The company traded as high as C$14.86 and last traded at C$14.43, with a volume of 62161 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.26.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Desjardins lowered their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$14.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.48.

In other NuVista Energy news, Senior Officer Ryan Daniel Paulgaard sold 12,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.80, for a total value of C$154,035.20. In other news, Senior Officer Jonathan Andrew Wright sold 28,946 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.76, for a total value of C$369,350.96. Also, Senior Officer Ryan Daniel Paulgaard sold 12,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.80, for a total value of C$154,035.20. Insiders have sold 116,160 shares of company stock worth $1,516,334 over the last three months. Insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of C$2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.87, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.13.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C($0.14). The business had revenue of C$309.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$276.00 million. NuVista Energy had a net margin of 26.88% and a return on equity of 15.57%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NuVista Energy Ltd. will post 1.3395253 EPS for the current year.

NuVista Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company is involved in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves.

