BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.67.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TCPC shares. StockNews.com upgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

Get BlackRock TCP Capital alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on BlackRock TCP Capital

BlackRock TCP Capital Trading Down 0.1 %

TCPC opened at $11.01 on Friday. BlackRock TCP Capital has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $13.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.85. The firm has a market cap of $942.35 million, a PE ratio of 31.46 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 19.05 and a current ratio of 19.05.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The investment management company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The business had revenue of $55.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.99 million. BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 13.95%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock TCP Capital will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock TCP Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.35%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 388.58%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCPC. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000.

About BlackRock TCP Capital

(Get Free Report

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, small businesses, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.