Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 151,600 shares, an increase of 131.1% from the June 15th total of 65,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 279,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $18.43 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $17.18 and a 12-month high of $18.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.19 and its 200-day moving average is $18.23.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0722 per share. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $276,000. CRA Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 62,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 33,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gill Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 655,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,903,000 after buying an additional 4,509 shares in the last quarter.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

