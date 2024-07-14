Stelco Holdings Inc (TSE:STLC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Stelco Holdings Inc (TSE:STLC – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$49.61.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on STLC shares. Cormark lowered their price target on Stelco from C$60.00 to C$58.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Stelco from C$47.00 to C$43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Stelco from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Stelco from C$58.00 to C$55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Stelco from C$50.00 to C$47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 11th.

Get Stelco alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on STLC

Stelco Price Performance

Stelco Announces Dividend

Stelco stock opened at C$37.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.19. Stelco has a 52 week low of C$32.93 and a 52 week high of C$51.10. The stock has a market cap of C$2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a PEG ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 2.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$39.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$41.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Stelco’s payout ratio is currently 49.50%.

About Stelco

(Get Free Report

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stelco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stelco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.