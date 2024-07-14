Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.80.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

In related news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total value of $6,170,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,318.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMHC. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TMHC opened at $61.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.84 and its 200-day moving average is $56.00. Taylor Morrison Home has a 52-week low of $37.23 and a 52-week high of $62.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 6.16.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.18. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

