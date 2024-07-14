Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$21.48.

ELD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America upped their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$13.40 to C$16.80 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$19.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Eldorado Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In other news, Senior Officer Paul Anthony Ferneyhough sold 12,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.66, for a total transaction of C$267,656.98. In other Eldorado Gold news, Senior Officer Karen Christine Aram sold 7,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.24, for a total value of C$152,640.28. Also, Senior Officer Paul Anthony Ferneyhough sold 12,358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.66, for a total value of C$267,656.98. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 304,292 shares of company stock valued at $6,057,269. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ELD opened at C$22.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.65. Eldorado Gold has a twelve month low of C$11.38 and a twelve month high of C$22.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$21.06 and a 200 day moving average of C$18.74.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C$0.15. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 11.45%. The business had revenue of C$347.78 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eldorado Gold will post 1.4664843 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

