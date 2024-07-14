Short Interest in Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S (OTCMKTS:DPBSF) Expands By 132.9%

Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S (OTCMKTS:DPBSF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, a growth of 132.9% from the June 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 184.0 days.

Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S Stock Performance

Shares of DPBSF opened at C$42.40 on Friday. Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S has a 52 week low of C$39.93 and a 52 week high of C$54.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$41.88 and a 200-day moving average of C$44.05.

About Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S

Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S, a shipping company, owns and operates dry cargo and tanker vessels worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Assets & Logistics, and Freight Services & Trading. The Assets & Logistics segment owns and charters in long-term vessel capacity; and charters out its capacity of owned and long-term chartered tonnage to Freight Services & Trading.

