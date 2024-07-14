Short Interest in Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S (OTCMKTS:DPBSF) Expands By 132.9%

Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S (OTCMKTS:DPBSF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, a growth of 132.9% from the June 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 184.0 days.
Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S Stock Performance
Shares of DPBSF opened at C$42.40 on Friday. Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S has a 52 week low of C$39.93 and a 52 week high of C$54.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$41.88 and a 200-day moving average of C$44.05.
About Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S
