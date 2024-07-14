Comparing Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME) and Safehold (NYSE:SAFE)

Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Get Free Report) and Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.9% of Elme Communities shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.4% of Safehold shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Elme Communities shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of Safehold shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Elme Communities and Safehold’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Elme Communities $227.91 million 6.11 -$52.98 million ($0.61) -25.93 Safehold $352.58 million 4.24 -$54.97 million ($0.45) -46.49

Analyst Recommendations

Elme Communities has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Safehold. Safehold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Elme Communities, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Elme Communities and Safehold, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Elme Communities 0 2 1 0 2.33 Safehold 0 4 5 0 2.56

Elme Communities presently has a consensus target price of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 1.14%. Safehold has a consensus target price of $27.22, indicating a potential upside of 30.13%. Given Safehold’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Safehold is more favorable than Elme Communities.

Volatility and Risk

Elme Communities has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Safehold has a beta of 1.65, meaning that its stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Elme Communities and Safehold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Elme Communities -22.88% -4.51% -2.82% Safehold -7.87% 4.43% 1.55%

Dividends

Elme Communities pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Safehold pays an annual dividend of $0.71 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Elme Communities pays out -118.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Safehold pays out -157.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

Safehold beats Elme Communities on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Elme Communities

(Get Free Report)

Elme Communities is committed to elevating what home can be for middle-income renters by providing a higher level of quality, service, and experience. The Company is a multifamily real estate investment trust that owns and operates approximately 9,400 apartment homes in the Washington, DC metro and the Atlanta metro regions, and owns approximately 300,000 square feet of commercial space. Focused on providing quality, affordable homes to a deep, solid, and underserved base of mid-market demand, Elme Communities is building long-term value for shareholders.

About Safehold

(Get Free Report)

Safehold Inc. (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Having created the modern ground lease industry in 2017, Safehold continues to help owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality, student housing, life science and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk. The Company, which is taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT), seeks to deliver safe, growing income and long-term capital appreciation to its shareholders.

