Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 75,100 shares, an increase of 135.4% from the June 15th total of 31,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

FITBP stock opened at $23.50 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $21.01 and a fifty-two week high of $25.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.16.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.38%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.