Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.13.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Exelixis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Barclays downgraded Exelixis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

In other news, Director George Poste sold 11,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total transaction of $244,938.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 213,907 shares in the company, valued at $4,483,490.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, Director David Edward Johnson bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.32 per share, with a total value of $4,064,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,300,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,430,833.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director George Poste sold 11,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total value of $244,938.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 213,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,483,490.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,896 shares of company stock worth $660,677. Corporate insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its holdings in Exelixis by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 53,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exelixis by 232.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Exelixis by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,709 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Exelixis by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 164,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,939,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EXEL opened at $22.40 on Friday. Exelixis has a 52 week low of $18.64 and a 52 week high of $24.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.69 and a 200-day moving average of $22.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.54.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $425.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.04 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exelixis will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

