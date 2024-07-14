Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.54.

IMCR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Immunocore from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Immunocore in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Monday, June 3rd.

Shares of IMCR opened at $39.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.38 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a current ratio of 5.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.29. Immunocore has a 52 week low of $33.04 and a 52 week high of $76.98.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $70.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.72 million. Immunocore had a negative net margin of 22.60% and a negative return on equity of 16.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Immunocore will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bellevue Group AG increased its holdings in Immunocore by 4,817.1% during the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 976,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,684,000 after purchasing an additional 956,204 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Immunocore by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,312,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,638,000 after purchasing an additional 399,201 shares in the last quarter. First Turn Management LLC bought a new position in Immunocore during the 4th quarter worth about $23,439,000. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in Immunocore by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 846,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,852,000 after purchasing an additional 166,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Immunocore by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 342,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,230,000 after purchasing an additional 158,455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also develops other programs for oncology, including tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial to treat advanced cutaneous melanoma.

