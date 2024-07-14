Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $191.71.

DY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $172.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. UBS Group raised their price objective on Dycom Industries from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Raymond James upped their target price on Dycom Industries from $143.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $160.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th.

NYSE:DY opened at $178.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $168.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.17. Dycom Industries has a 52 week low of $78.42 and a 52 week high of $186.47.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Dycom Industries will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jason T. Lawson sold 856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.48, for a total transaction of $149,354.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,210,367.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Dycom Industries by 107.8% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 293 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Dycom Industries by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 770 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $142,000. 98.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

