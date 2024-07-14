RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.11.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of RXO in a report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on RXO from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Susquehanna increased their target price on RXO from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of RXO in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on RXO in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

RXO stock opened at $27.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. RXO has a one year low of $16.94 and a one year high of $28.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of -301.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.21 and its 200 day moving average is $21.59.

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. RXO had a positive return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The company had revenue of $913.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. RXO’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RXO will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other RXO news, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp bought 105,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.07 per share, for a total transaction of $2,108,654.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,280,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,818,310.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,122,921 shares of company stock worth $21,994,306. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RXO. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of RXO during the third quarter worth about $478,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its holdings in RXO by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,579,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,997,000 after buying an additional 248,883 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in RXO during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Straight Path Wealth Management purchased a new position in RXO during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in RXO by 2,008.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 4,941 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

