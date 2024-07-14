Short Interest in Kobe Steel, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KBSTF) Grows By 135.2%

Kobe Steel, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KBSTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,309,600 shares, a growth of 135.2% from the June 15th total of 982,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 23,096.0 days.

Kobe Steel Price Performance

OTCMKTS KBSTF opened at $12.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.01. Kobe Steel has a fifty-two week low of $9.42 and a fifty-two week high of $14.45.

Kobe Steel Company Profile

Kobe Steel, Ltd. engages in the materials, machinery, and electric power businesses worldwide. The company offers steel sheet products, including high-tensile strength, hot and cold rolled, electro-galvanized, and hot-dipped galvanized steel sheets; steel wire rods and bars; and aluminum and steel plates.

