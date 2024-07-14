Short Interest in Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF) Increases By 141.3%

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 133,200 shares, a growth of 141.3% from the June 15th total of 55,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 186,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Decibel Cannabis Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS DBCCF opened at $0.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.06 and a 200 day moving average of $0.08. Decibel Cannabis has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $0.14.
About Decibel Cannabis
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Decibel Cannabis
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks: Summer Earnings Reveal Key Trends
Receive News & Ratings for Decibel Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decibel Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.