Short Interest in Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF) Increases By 141.3%

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 133,200 shares, a growth of 141.3% from the June 15th total of 55,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 186,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Decibel Cannabis Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DBCCF opened at $0.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.06 and a 200 day moving average of $0.08. Decibel Cannabis has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $0.14.

About Decibel Cannabis

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc, an integrated cannabis company, engages in the cannabis cultivation, processing, and sale of cannabis flower products in Canada. It is also involved in the extraction, processing, and manufacturing vape cartridges, cannabis infused products, cannabis extracts, and glass tube packaging for pre-rolls.

