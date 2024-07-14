Gratomic Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBULF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Gratomic Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBULF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, an increase of 146.0% from the June 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Gratomic Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CBULF opened at $0.08 on Friday. Gratomic has a twelve month low of $0.06 and a twelve month high of $0.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.07 and a 200 day moving average of $0.08.

About Gratomic

Gratomic Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Namibia, Brazil, and Canada. It explores for base and rare metals, industrial minerals, and precious metals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Aukam graphite project located in the district of Bethanie; and a 100% interest in the Buckingham graphite property that includes eight claim blocks covering an area of approximately 480 hectares located in the Quebec, Canada.

