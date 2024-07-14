Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DHLGY) Short Interest Update

Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DHLGY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 47,400 shares, a growth of 143.1% from the June 15th total of 19,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 265,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Deutsche Post Stock Up 1.4 %

DHLGY opened at $44.39 on Friday. Deutsche Post has a 12-month low of $37.93 and a 12-month high of $51.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.12.

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DHLGY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.67. The firm had revenue of $21.99 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Post had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 15.03%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Deutsche Post will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Post Company Profile

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

