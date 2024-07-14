Short Interest in DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) Increases By 143.9%

DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 62,200 shares, a growth of 143.9% from the June 15th total of 25,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 230,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

DENSO Price Performance

Shares of DNZOY opened at $16.29 on Friday. DENSO has a twelve month low of $14.19 and a twelve month high of $19.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Get DENSO alerts:

DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.05 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that DENSO will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About DENSO

DENSO Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive parts in Japan, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers air-conditioning systems, including thermal management heat pump system, heat pump air-conditioning systems, refrigerant products, personal heating and cooling devices, air quality system, heat exchangers, bus air-conditioning systems, automotive freezers, and cooling products, as well as heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning units.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DENSO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENSO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.