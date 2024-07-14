Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FRIVF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FRIVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 48,000 shares, an increase of 140.0% from the June 15th total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS FRIVF opened at $0.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.52. Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $0.72.

About Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust

Established in 2003, Fortune REIT is a real estate investment trust constituted by a trust deed (as amended, supplemented or otherwise modified from time to time). It is the first REIT to hold assets in Hong Kong and is currently listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. Fortune REIT currently holds a portfolio of 17 retail properties, with 16 private housing estate retail properties in Hong Kong and 1 neighborhood mall in Singapore, comprising approximately 3 million sq.

