Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FRIVF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FRIVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 48,000 shares, an increase of 140.0% from the June 15th total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS FRIVF opened at $0.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.52. Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $0.72.
About Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust
