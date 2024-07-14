Cantaloupe’s (CTLP) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Northland Securities

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Northland Securities in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Northland Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 52.21% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Cantaloupe in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Cantaloupe in a report on Monday, March 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.90.

Shares of Cantaloupe stock opened at $6.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Cantaloupe has a twelve month low of $5.74 and a twelve month high of $8.28. The company has a market cap of $478.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.07 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.66 and its 200 day moving average is $6.57.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Cantaloupe had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $67.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cantaloupe will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cantaloupe

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTLP. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Cantaloupe by 143.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 82,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 48,356 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Cantaloupe by 152.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 99,321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 60,013 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Cantaloupe by 23.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 3,197 shares in the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cantaloupe by 8.2% during the first quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,434,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,221,000 after acquiring an additional 108,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Cantaloupe by 11.4% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 34,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 3,536 shares in the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cantaloupe

Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payments and software services company, provides technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides ePort, an integrated payment device that is deployed in self-service, unattended market applications, such as vending, micro-markets, amusement, arcade, commercial laundry, air/vacuum, car wash, and others, which facilitates digital payments; and integrated software services for payment or asset tracking devices.

