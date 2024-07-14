Analysts Set Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target at $3,914.00

Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-one brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-three have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3,980.15.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BKNG shares. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,850.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Booking from $3,800.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $3,950.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Booking from $4,285.00 to $4,580.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th.

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $4,026.43 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,849.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,656.81. The stock has a market cap of $136.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.38. Booking has a fifty-two week low of $2,733.04 and a fifty-two week high of $4,051.68.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $20.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $14.03 by $6.36. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 288.35% and a net margin of 21.81%. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $11.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Booking will post 178.54 EPS for the current year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $8.75 dividend. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Booking’s payout ratio is currently 26.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 22 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,583.07, for a total value of $78,827.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 211 shares in the company, valued at $756,027.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,580.75, for a total transaction of $812,830.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,233 shares in the company, valued at $15,157,314.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 22 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,583.07, for a total transaction of $78,827.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 211 shares in the company, valued at $756,027.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,021 shares of company stock worth $3,617,852 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Booking

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in Booking in the first quarter worth about $401,371,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 16,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,635,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,841,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 1,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,699,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Booking by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 32,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,827,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

