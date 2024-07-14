CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDO) Short Interest Update

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDO – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, an increase of 138.5% from the June 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

CareCloud Stock Performance

CCLDO stock opened at $9.39 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.16 and a 200-day moving average of $7.83. CareCloud has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $22.93.

CareCloud Company Profile

CareCloud, Inc, a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides a suite of cloud-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers and hospitals primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare IT and Medical Practice Management. The company's portfolio of proprietary software and business services includes technology-enabled business solutions; cloud-based software; digital health services; healthcare IT professional services and staffing; and medical practice management services.

