Brokerages Set AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Target Price at $97.56

Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $97.56.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna lifted their target price on AerCap from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on AerCap from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of AerCap in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of AerCap from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of AerCap from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AerCap

AerCap Trading Up 0.1 %

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of AerCap by 129.4% during the second quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 76,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,111,000 after buying an additional 43,039 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in AerCap by 230.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in AerCap by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AerCap in the 2nd quarter worth about $488,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AerCap by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 11,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AER stock opened at $95.83 on Thursday. AerCap has a 1-year low of $57.30 and a 1-year high of $97.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.37. The firm has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.23, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.98. AerCap had a net margin of 42.78% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. AerCap’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AerCap will post 10.61 EPS for the current year.

AerCap Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. AerCap’s payout ratio is currently 6.51%.

AerCap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Featured Articles

