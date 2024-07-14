Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Short Interest Update

Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a growth of 138.7% from the June 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS:COVTY opened at $29.93 on Friday. Covestro has a one year low of $24.12 and a one year high of $31.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.42 and a 200-day moving average of $27.00.

Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Covestro will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

