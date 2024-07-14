Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI) Short Interest Up 142.0% in June

Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,300 shares, an increase of 142.0% from the June 15th total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Farmmi Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of FAMI stock opened at $0.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.92. Farmmi has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $4.36.

About Farmmi

Farmmi, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in processing and sale of agricultural products in China, the United States, Japan, Canada, Europe, Korea, and the Middle East. The company offers Shiitake mushrooms, Mu Er mushrooms, and other edible fungi, such as bamboo fungi, agrocybe aegerila, pleurotus eryngii, grifola frondose, coprinus comatus, and hericium erinaceus, as well as dried edible fungi.

