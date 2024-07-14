Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI) Short Interest Up 142.0% in June

Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,300 shares, an increase of 142.0% from the June 15th total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Farmmi Trading Down 1.8 %
Shares of FAMI stock opened at $0.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.92. Farmmi has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $4.36.
About Farmmi
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Farmmi
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks: Summer Earnings Reveal Key Trends
Receive News & Ratings for Farmmi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmmi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.