ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) Short Interest Up 144.4% in June

ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 144.4% from the June 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of ITVPY opened at $10.81 on Friday. ITV has a 52-week low of $7.02 and a 52-week high of $11.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.90.

ITV plc, an integrated production, broadcasting, and streaming company, which creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through ITV Studios and Media & Entertainment segments. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that include sports, drama, entertainment, factual, and news for its own channels and other broadcasters.

