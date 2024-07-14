ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) Short Interest Up 144.4% in June

ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 144.4% from the June 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of ITVPY opened at $10.81 on Friday. ITV has a 52-week low of $7.02 and a 52-week high of $11.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.90.
