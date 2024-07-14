Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) PT Raised to $174.00

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Craig Hallum from $130.00 to $174.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.98% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ACLS. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America increased their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark reduced their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.80.

Axcelis Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Axcelis Technologies stock opened at $148.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 4.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $127.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.70. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.60. Axcelis Technologies has a one year low of $93.77 and a one year high of $201.00.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.31. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 22.16%. The business had revenue of $252.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.55 million. On average, research analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 1,200 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.42, for a total value of $137,304.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,792,565.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Axcelis Technologies by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,304,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $480,040,000 after purchasing an additional 263,604 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 49.0% in the first quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 492,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,953,000 after acquiring an additional 162,040 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 442,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,399,000 after acquiring an additional 3,999 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,105,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 431,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,911,000 after purchasing an additional 17,635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

