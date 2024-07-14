Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ALKS. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Alkermes from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Alkermes in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Alkermes in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Alkermes from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.50.

ALKS opened at $23.57 on Friday. Alkermes has a fifty-two week low of $22.01 and a fifty-two week high of $32.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.20 and a 200 day moving average of $26.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 3.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.47.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.15). Alkermes had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 25.17%. The company had revenue of $350.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Alkermes will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Alkermes by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,955,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288,185 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Alkermes by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,241,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,798,000 after buying an additional 3,494,678 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Alkermes by 421.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,326,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,393,000 after buying an additional 6,730,671 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 338.8% during the 4th quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,901,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,012,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Alkermes by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,403,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,666,000 after acquiring an additional 90,219 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

