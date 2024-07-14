Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $257.00 to $267.00. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Ecolab traded as high as $246.01 and last traded at $246.01, with a volume of 6413 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $244.50.

ECL has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Ecolab from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ecolab from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Ecolab from $232.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.06.

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan acquired 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $227.37 per share, with a total value of $147,790.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,890,528.07. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director David Maclennan bought 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $227.37 per share, for a total transaction of $147,790.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,890,528.07. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 4,500 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total transaction of $1,023,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,812,680.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc grew its holdings in Ecolab by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 2,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ecolab by 1.1% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 4,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Ecolab by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 12,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $237.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.28 billion, a PE ratio of 45.58, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

